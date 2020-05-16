Vietnam Economy Vietnam’s pre-lockdown period saw abnormal FMCG spending: Kantar By Gia Phong Saturday, May 16, 2020,09:00 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s pre-lockdown period saw abnormal FMCG spending: Kantar By Gia Phong Shoppers inspect vegetables at a supermarket in Hanoi in April 2020. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, shopping behaviors among the Vietnamese people changed, with various retailers benefiting from this – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Consumer spending in Vietnam’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector hit double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2020, which is attributable to the abnormal spike over the first eight weeks of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. Market research firm Kantar Worldpanel analyzed the first eight weeks ending March 22 before the national social distancing order became effective on April 1, which is defined as the pre-lockdown period. In the first stage of pre-lockdown, Vietnamese consumers cut down on spending in certain areas, such as out-of-home activities and luxury items, shifting their focus to basic needs, including fresh foods and essential packaged consumer goods. Consumer spending in FMCG picked up strongly in the first quarter of this year, the consultant remarked, adding that this indicated some degree of stock-up behavior among Vietnamese consumers as social distancing measures were increasingly being reinforced… Read full this story

Vietnam’s pre-lockdown period saw abnormal FMCG spending: Kantar have 284 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.