Vietnam’s military unit assists Cambodian armed forces in COVID-19 fight

Medical supplies for the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: baodongnai.com.vn) Accordingly, the Vietnamese unit presented 450 sets of protective clothing, 40,000 medical masks, 1,300 hand sanitizer bottles, more than 15,000 disinfectant tablets, thermometers, and disinfectant sprayers to Transport Brigade 90 and Military Sub-regions of Kampongthom and Kampongcham provinces. These gifts aimed to assist Cambodian military units’ efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the event, Deputy Commander of the provincial Military Command Senior Colonel Nguyen Van Dung highlighted the special relations between the two nations and two militaries, especially the friendship between the armed forces of Vietnam’s Dong Nai province and Cambodia’s Kampongthom and Kampongcham provinces. He also highlighted the armed forces’ efforts in preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: PANO/baodongnai Translated by Tran Hoai

