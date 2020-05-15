Trade Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during Covid-19 By Minh Tuan Friday, May 15, 2020,07:08 (GMT+7) Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during Covid-19 By Minh Tuan Consumers at a supermarket in HCMC. McKinsey’s recent survey found that Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the Covid-19 pandemic – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Vietnamese consumers are some of the most optimistic in Asia during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to American management consulting firm McKinsey’s recent consumer survey. The survey, which was conducted among 618 consumers in Vietnam and covered their consumption behavior shifts during the Covid-19 crisis, showed that only 4% of Vietnamese think the crisis will have a longlasting impact on the economy. Among all countries surveyed, only China is more confident, with 3% of respondents agreeing with this statement. This is compared to 6% in Indonesia, 16% in the United States and 24% in South Korea. Some 47% of Vietnamese respondents believe the economy will rebound within two to three months and grow just as strong as or even stronger than it was before Covid-19. This figure in the United States, South Korea and Japan is 39%, 13% and 6%, respectively. Nevertheless,… Read full this story

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in Asia during Covid-19 have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.