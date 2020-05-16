Tourism Vietnam yet to resume international tourism: PM The Saigon Times Saturday, May 16, 2020,18:49 (GMT+7) Vietnam yet to resume international tourism: PMThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens are seen going through procedures at Washington Dulles International Airport in the United States on May 15 before returning home. Vietnam has yet to open its doors for international travelers amid the novel coronavirus – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has yet to open its doors for international travelers amid the novel coronavirus while the country is trying to boost domestic tourism, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The Cabinet leader was speaking at a meeting on the prevention and control of Covid-19 infections in Hanoi on Friday, reported the Vietnam News Agency. Phuc ordered the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Health Ministry, among others, to promote tourism, including steps to open doors for international travelers if certain conditions are met. Those tourists who come from the countries and territories which have brought the pandemic under control may be the first to enter Vietnam after a period of suspension, according to the prime minister. The ministries should also put forward a proposal which details the period of… Read full this story

Vietnam yet to resume international tourism: PM have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.