Nation Vietnam yet to announce end of Covid-19 pandemic The Saigon Times Friday, May 22, 2020,13:09 (GMT+7) Vietnam yet to announce end of Covid-19 pandemicThe Saigon Times Vietnamese people returning from foreign countries are quarantined at a center in the northern province of Hoa Binh – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Although Vietnam has reported no new Covid-19 cases in the community over the past 35 days, the country has yet to announce the end of the Covid-19 pandemic due to the large number of imported cases. The law on infectious diseases regulates that the Government can announce the end of an epidemic when there are no new cases for 28 days. However, the law does not distinguish between imported cases and new cases in the community. The Ministry of Health reported that there were no new Covid-19 cases on May 22, keeping the country's tally at 324 cases. To date, 266 patients have recovered and 58 active cases are being treated. Since late April, there have been 56 new cases among people returning from other countries. The national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control noted at a meeting on May 21 that the Government has lifted or relaxed restrictions and social distancing…

