Vietnam to issue evisas for citizens from 80 countries from July 1

HCMC – Visitors from 80 countries and territories will be granted e-visas to Vietnam from July 1, following a suspension intended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved a resolution on a list of countries and territories whose citizens will enjoy the e-visa scheme, in alignment with the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

The 80 countries include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Venezuela.

The resolution also draws up a list of eight airports, 16 land border gates and

