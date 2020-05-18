Vietnam Economy Vietnam to benefit from egovernment initiatives The Saigon Times Monday, May 18, 2020,10:01 (GMT+7) Vietnam to benefit from egovernment initiativesThe Saigon Times The launch ceremony of e-Cabinet, one of the major recent egovernment initiatives of the Vietnamese Government, held on June 24, 2019 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The effective application of egovernment initiatives at national and local levels would enhance the Vietnamese economy’s competitiveness, boost citizens’ confidence in the government, improve the state budget substantially and reduce opportunity costs, experts noted. Recent reports from the United Nations and the World Bank show that countries that utilize egovernment usually have a healthy business environment. According to Dr Nguyen Quang Trung, head of the Management Department at RMIT University Vietnam, a good business environment generally attracts high-quality investors, which creates positive spillover effects such as better technology transfers, modern management practices and positive effects on the environment. Therefore, egovernment in Vietnam should be a priority. An improvement in egovernment adoption would result in progress in other areas such as business corruption and transparency. “Policymakers in Vietnam can learn from the successful egovernment models of their Asian peers such as South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia,” Dr Trung remarked. Early and consistent efforts to develop… Read full this story

