Vietnam stays clear of new Covid-19 case for eight days

Of the cases, 219 have been discharged from hospitals and 51 are still undergoing treatment, including 12 relapsed patients.Among the active ones, nine have tested negative once and seven twice.Of the relapses, five are in Hanoi, four in Ho Chi Minh City, two in the northern province of Quang Ninh and one in the south central province of Binh Thuan.In wake of relapses, HCMC health authorities announced on Friday that they will keep the recovered Covid-19 patients under health monitoring for 30 days instead of just 14 days as Vietnam has been doing so far. During that period, the city will conduct the new coronavirus test every day on the recovered patients, instead of once a week as it has been done now nationwide.In another move to prevent possible infection from relapse patients, the Health Ministry last week suggested that patients eligible for discharge from hospitals should stay on for another 14 days. So far, all patients have been allowed to leave hospitals after discharged and be monitored at home for 14 days.Saturday morning also marks the 16th consecutive day that Vietnam has not reported at infections caused by community transmission.The Covid-19 pandemic has spread to 212 countries and territories,… Read full this story
