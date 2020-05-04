Vietnam starts testing COVID-19 vaccine on mice

It will take at least one and one and a half years to produce a coronavirus vaccine which is safe for humans (Photo: USA Today) The project was jointly undertaken by scientists of the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH) under the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, and their colleagues from the UK’s Bristol University. Scientists have succeeded in generating a strain carrying SARS-CoV-2 antigens in the laboratory, which is considered the most ingredient in vaccine production, helping the body to produce antibodies against the deadly virus, said PhD Do Tuan Dat, VABIOTECH Chairman. Dat said the vaccine has been tested in mice for two weeks and scientists are waiting for the results to examine the ability to produce antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Next week, he said, scientists will conduct blood tests on mice in the laboratory and send samples to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for evaluation. After this stage, the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be studied and tested in animals to further assess its safety and effectiveness. A vaccine is considered the most effective way to fight against a viral disease. It is said to take at least 12-18 months to develop the… Read full this story

