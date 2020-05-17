Khue, who is also deputy head of the Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, highlighted efforts by the entire Vietnamese political system during the combat. He spoke of the mottoes of prevention, detection, quarantine, sealing off epidemic clusters and stamping out the pandemic, along with four on-site principles that have been applied by Vietnam. A COVID-19 patient being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 Thanks to such efforts, Vietnam has reported no deaths caused by the acute respiratory disease so far, Khue stressed. Apart from Khue, two other experts from the Republic of Korea and Singapore briefed the seminar, held on May 13, on COVID-19 prevention and control in their respective countries. Glenn Lau-Kee, Chairman of the US-Asia Institute, sent a letter to Khue on May 14 to thank the latter for his attendance at the seminar and sharing of Vietnam’s experience in the pandemic combat. The chairman expressed his wish for further cooperation with the Vietnamese Government in the future. Source: VNA
- Workshop shares experiences in ensuring sustainable social insurance
- Vietnam: Fastest-growing digital economy in Asia-Pacific
- Brits urged to share experience of sex pests at work as minister reveals story of mens’ ‘grubby behaviour’ towards her
- Interview: Expert says China ready to share experience in towns construction with other countries
- A traditional Chinese remedy said to help fight Wuhan coronavirus sparks skepticism -- and panic buying
- World Bank Issues Its First 'Green Loan' to Vietnam
- Vietnam Explores Increasing Foreign Military Cooperation to Resist China
- China marks deadliest day as WHO declares global health emergency in fight against Wuhan coronavirus
- Vietnam welcomes 1.99 million international visitors in January
- Vietnam offers China $500,000 to fight coronavirus epidemic
Vietnam shares experience in COVID-19 fight with U.S.-Asia Institute have 273 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.