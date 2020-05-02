Vietnam’s richest billionaire reports huge profits

More large corporations have released 2019 finance reports. The 2019 business season witnessed a boom of enterprises with the profit of over VND10 trillion.

Vingroup (VIC) of Pham Nhat Vuong, the richest billionaire, reported impressive revenue of VND131 trillion, or $5.6 billion in 2019 and the pre-tax profit of VND15.6 trillion, or $670 million, an increase of 7.3 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, its post-tax profit, VND7.7 trillion represented the sharp growth rate of 24.4 percent.

It is holding VND15 trillion in cash and short-term deposits, though it spent VND2 trillion in 2019 on the deal of acquiring 75 percent of GTNFoods’ shares.

