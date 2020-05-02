Vietnam’s richest billionaire reports huge profits

More large corporations have released 2019 finance reports. The 2019 business season witnessed a boom of enterprises with the profit of over VND10 trillion.
Vingroup (VIC) of Pham Nhat Vuong, the richest billionaire, reported impressive revenue of VND131 trillion, or $5.6 billion in 2019 and the pre-tax profit of VND15.6 trillion, or $670 million, an increase of 7.3 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, its post-tax profit, VND7.7 trillion represented the sharp growth rate of 24.4 percent.
It is holding VND15 trillion in cash and short-term deposits, though it spent VND2 trillion in 2019 on the deal of acquiring 75 percent of GTNFoods’ shares.
Le Ha
Large-cap firms report at least US$130 million in pre-tax profit
Most large-cap firms have released full-year earnings reports for 2019 with 29 companies reporting a pre-tax profit of more than VND3 trillion (roughly US$130 million).
Vingroup abruptly abandons Vinpearl Air project
Vingroup announced today, January 14, to call off its project to set up Vinpearl Air even though the Ministry of Planning and Investment had just sent this project to the prime minister for approval, the local media reported.
