Vietnam reports one new Covid-19 case

HCMC – The Ministry of Health today, May 25 reported one new Covid-19 case, a 20-year-old woman residing in Binh Thanh District, HCMC, taking the country's tally to 326.

The patient returned to Vietnam from France on flight VN008 on May 24. She was put under quarantine on arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and is being treated at Cu Chi field hospital.

Vietnam has reported no new Covid-19 cases in the community over the past 39 days.

As many as 186 cases among the country's total of 326 are imported and 272 patients have recovered, including five cases today. Among 54 active cases, seven patients have tested negative for Covid-19 once and four others tested negative twice.

Up to now, Vietnam has put over 15,000 people under quarantine, including over 8,000 people at quarantine centers, 58 people at hospitals, and the remainder at home.
