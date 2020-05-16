Nation Vietnam reports four new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Saturday, May 16, 2020,19:32 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports four new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Medical workers take samples from suspected cases for coronavirus testing. The Ministry of Health has announced four more coronavirus patients – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has announced four more coronavirus patients, who had come back to Vietnam from abroad, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 318 tonight, May 16. The four had been put under quarantine after their arrival, proving there was no risk of community spread. The 315th patient, a 39-year-old man, illegally traveled to Vietnam from Cambodia on May 2 and visited his aunt in Tay Ninh Province’s Tan Chau District. At his aunt’s request, the man then showed up at a police station and was sent to a centralized center on May 3. On May 5, he tested negative for the coronavirus, but his second test result came back positive on May 15. The patient is being treated at Tay Ninh General Hospital, while 17 people, who had earlier come into close contact with the 315th case, are under quarantine in the province. Another patient, confirmed as the 316th, flew back… Read full this story

Vietnam reports four new Covid-19 cases have 276 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.