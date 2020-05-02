Nation Vietnam repatriates some 300 Vietnamese nationals from Canada The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,12:12 (GMT+7) Vietnam repatriates some 300 Vietnamese nationals from CanadaThe Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines aircraft repatriating Vietnamese citizens from Canada lands at Van Don International Airport on May 1 – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – A Vietnam Airlines aircraft bringing home 276 Vietnamese nationals from Canada landed at Van Don International Airport on the evening of May 1. All of the passengers, including under-18 students, elderly people, tourists, workers and those under special circumstances, had their health checked and were sent to quarantine centers after arrival, in line with prevailing regulations. This was the national flag carrier’s first repatriation flight for Vietnamese nationals stranded in Toronto, Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa had dispatched staff to Toronto to help with the repatriation, the local media reported. The number of crew members required and costs for the flight were greater than normal flights, said Vietnam Airlines, adding that the flight mobilized over 30 crew members, including eight pilots, 20 flight attendants, two technicians and two ground service employees, to ensure the safety of the 42-hour round-trip flight. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Vietnam’s… Read full this story

Vietnam repatriates some 300 Vietnamese nationals from Canada have 279 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.