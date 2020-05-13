Nation Vietnam ranks second for Covid-19 response The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 13, 2020,17:07 (GMT+7) Vietnam ranks second for Covid-19 responseThe Saigon Times An area in Hanoi’s Cau Giay District is placed on lockdown after a suspected Covid-19 case was detected. Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its Covid-19 response and first among the Southeast Asian countries – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A global survey jointly conducted by Singapore’s leading social research agency Blackbox Research and Toluna showed that the Vietnamese are satisfied with their country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing the country in at second place among 23 countries after China. Blackbox Index of Global Crisis Perceptions measured the sentiments of citizens from 23 countries toward their national Covid-19 crisis management efforts. This is assessed across four key performance indicators: national political leadership, corporate leadership, community and media. With an index score of 77, Vietnam is ranked second globally by its citizens for its Covid-19 response and first among the Southeast Asian countries. Only 14% of Vietnamese citizens were angry or frustrated during the crisis – the least of any country surveyed. One factor contributing to the country’s excellent performance is that 94% of the Vietnamese felt that keeping… Read full this story

