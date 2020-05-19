Vietnam persistent with Ho Chi Minh Thought on Party’s revolutionary ethics

Ho Chi Minh’s Thought on building revolutionary morality in the Party is vividly reflected in the President’s theoretical ideology and practicability, serving as the lodestar for the entire Party and people. In his book about revolutionary morality and ideology for Party building, President Ho Chi Minh wrote that revolutionary morality means determination to work for the Party and the revolution. Treasure of theoretical ideology and reality of revolutionary morality In his testament, President Ho Chi Minh reminded the Party and Party members to persist with the ideology “Our Party is a ruling Party. Each Party member and official must promote revolutionary morality, and pursue righteousness, industriousness, thrift, integrity, uprightness and selflessness. It’s important to maintain a pure Party worthy of leading and faithfully serving the people.” President Ho Chi Minh’s testament embraces major ideologies on Party building and the Party’s revolutionary morality. Vo Van Thuong, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Communications and Education, said “President with Ho Chi Minh’s testament is the theoretical and practical basis for Party building and rectification guiding Party members and officials to fulfill their tasks of Party building and combat signs of self-evolution, self-transformation, negatives, and corruption.” President Ho Chi Minh noted… Read full this story
