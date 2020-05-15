Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presides over a meeting on COVID-19 prevention and control on May 15, 2020. Photo: VGP The request was made as a great number of citizens are wishing to return home. The nation has gone almost a month without new community infection case of COVID-19, keeping the patient tally unchanged at 288, of whom 148 are imported cases, including 17 and 24 cases returning from the United Arab Emirates and Russia, respectively, according to the Government chief. According to a report of the National Steering Committee, as of 5pm on May 14, the world recorded nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 cases in 215 countries and territories, and approximately nearly 300,000 deaths. Of the figures, 63,984 cases and 2,013 deaths were reported in Southeast Asia, with Singapore continuing to have the highest number of cases (26,098) while Indonesia recorded the most deaths (1,028). Viet Nam is among the four regional countries without fatalities thus far, alongside Cambodia, Timor Leste and Laos Against that backdrop, PM Phuc urged for maintaining vigilance as the pandemic has evolved complicatedly and the risk of importation of new cases still remains as Viet Nam resumption international flights. Regarding economic revitalization, Phuc reaffirmed the… Read full this story

Vietnam needs roadmap for safe repatriation of citizens stranded abroad have 268 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 15, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.