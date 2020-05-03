PANO – To respond the movement “Studying and following Ho Chi Minh moral example”, Vietnam military history museum’s branch of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union has held a sightseeing and studying tour of President Ho Chi Minh vestige K9 at Da Chong hill, Ba Vi district in northern province of Ha Tay. The tour helps members of the museum’s youth union enlarge their knowledge on the historical site where President Ho Chi Minh lived and worked. Thus, they can deeply understand Uncle Ho’s working style, his simple life and great ideology. The visit is also aimed at cultivating revolutionary morality and responsibility for youth union’s members, providing them with additional information for the contest entitled “Studying and following Ho Chi Minh moral example”. During the tour, the delegation also visited other famous tourism sites and took part in exchanges with other youth union branches. Translated by Vu Hung
- Hue-Da Nang aerial sightseeing tours to be launched in April
- Memorial Day Hot Picks - salute military history in the region from USS Alabama to Naval Museum
- White middle school student spat on a black person inside the African American History Museum during a class trip to Washington, DC
- Grand past of Perth natural history museum
- Brest History Museum plans to showcase Radziwill Bible in 2020
- A Middle School Student On A Trip To DC Spat On A Black Person At The African American History Museum
- Blondes really do have more fun! Beaming Kate Middleton unveils new sun-kissed hair during Natural History Museum visit - as celebrity stylist praises her 'warmer' new look
- Discover the Japanese American History Museum in Los Angeles, California.
- Information about Kashmir Religious Sightseeing Tour
- Canada willing to give Vietnam military training: defense minister
Vietnam military history museum held sightseeing tour for youth union’s members have 283 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.