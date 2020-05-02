Vietnam Festival in Cyprus sees 7,000 Overseas Vietnamese in attendance

The Vietnam Festival in the Republic of Cyprus enjoyed the participation of 7,000 Overseas Vietnamese who are currently residing in the cities of Nicosia and Limassol.

The great event serves as a celebration of the nation, with 7,000 Vietnamese expats, including 200 Vietnamese students, joining the occasion. Nguyen Vinh, First Secretary of the Vietnamese embassies in both Italy and the Republic of Cyprus offers Lunar New Year greetings to the island’s Vietnamese community.

A number of exciting art performances are put on by young Vietnamese people to the delight of the watching crowds.

An Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, fashion show provides the audience with a positive impression of Vietnamese culture.

