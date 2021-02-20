Vietnam enters 31st straight day without COVID-19 community infections

Health workers test samples for novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on May 17 morning, the 31st straight day the country is clear of coronavirus infections in the community, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. Among the 318 confirmed patients, 178 are imported and quarantined upon their arrival in the country. Meanwhile, 9,161 people are currently kept in quarantine, including 302 at hospitals, 7,179 at other facilities, and 1,680 at home. As many as 260 patients have recovered from the disease, and the rest are being treated at eight central and provincial-level healthcare establishments nationwide. Four of those still under treatment have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, once and 12 others negative at least twice. Patient No. 91, a British man and also the most severe case at present, is receiving treatment at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases. He is still in critical condition but has shown certain improvement. He has tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 for five consecutive times, the treatment sub-committee said./. VNA

