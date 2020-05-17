Financial Markets Vietnam cuts interest rates again, further easing likely: Oxford Economics By Gia Phong Sunday, May 17, 2020,07:48 (GMT+7) Vietnam cuts interest rates again, further easing likely: Oxford Economics By Gia Phong Staff at the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies work with customers seeking loans. Life in Vietnam appears to be slowly returning to normal after the lockdown was lifted at the end of April 2020, according to Oxford Economics – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The State Bank of Vietnam cut its main policy rate by 50 basis points to 4.5% earlier this week, and further rate cuts are likely given the poor economic outlook, though Vietnam is currently better placed for a rebound than several other countries, according to Oxford Economics. Gareth Leather, Senior Asia Economist at the London-based think tank, noted in a statement that the cut to the refinancing rate takes it to the lowest rate on record and marks the second rate cut since the start of the year. “The refinancing rate was reduced by 100 basis points in March. Although the meeting was unscheduled, we had predicted the central bank would cut rates again this year,” remarked Leather. He pointed out that having successfully contained the virus at… Read full this story

Vietnam cuts interest rates again, further easing likely: Oxford Economics have 309 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.