Flight VN8 went from Hanoi to Frankfurt (Germany), flying through Amsterdam (Netherlands) and Paris (France) and landed in Ho Chi Minh City on May 24. On the flight from Hanoi, the flight carried more than 330 passengers to Germany and the Netherlands. All passengers and crew members are given medical check-ups Flying a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the most modern and largest aircraft in Vietnam Airlines’ fleet, the flight took 32 hours. This is also the first time Vietnam Airlines has created a trip through the three countries of Germany, the Netherlands, and France. Especially, the Netherlands is not a regular destination of Vietnam Airlines. The passengers on the flight were mainly Vietnamese citizens living in the Netherlands and France. They included many children under 18 years old, pregnant women, students without accommodation, old-aged and sick people. After landing at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCM City, all passengers and crew members were given medical check-ups and quarantined in line with the country’s regulations. Depending on the pandemic’s developments, quarantine capacity of Vietnamese localities, and the demand of Vietnamese citizens living overseas, more flights from other countries may bring Vietnamese citizens back home in the coming days. Translated by Lam… Read full this story

Vietnam brings home 340 citizens from the Netherlands and France have 301 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 26, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.