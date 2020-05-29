Most Vietjet’s flights are full post-pandemic period Fully packed flights On flight VJ178, departing from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi at 7pm on May 26, 2020, all 42 seat rows of the Airbus A321 were full. This reflects the high demand for air travel in Vietnam just weeks after the social distancing measures ended. According to the statistics of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), from April 19 to May 18, airlines in Vietnam served over 8,600 flights on domestic routes. The number of flights nearly doubled on-month and Vietjet has resumed all of its domestic routes at full capacity. Vietjet’s first officer Phan Phuong An said flights connecting big cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang were mostly fully loaded. “Returning to the sky with these beloved Jets, I am delighted to fly people again throughout the country. The pandemic has been contained in Vietnam and many other countries will soon be pandemic-free, too. Step by step I believe that the aviation industry will strongly recover,” said Phuong An. Operating flights with full seat capacity are nothing new for an airline that often reaches 87 per cent seat occupancy. Vietjet has already prepared a plan during the social… Read full this story

Vietjet returns to Vietnam's clear blue skies have 300 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.