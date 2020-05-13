Investment Viet Valley Ventures to invest in three local startups By Van Ly Wednesday, May 13, 2020,16:53 (GMT+7) Viet Valley Ventures to invest in three local startups By Van Ly Representatives of Viet Valley Ventures, JobsGo, WindSoft and EcomEasy pose for a group photo at a signing ceremony on May 12 in Hanoi – PHOTO: VNA HANOI – Newly founded venture capital firm Viet Valley Ventures has announced its investments in three Vietnamese technology startups. Under agreements signed on May 12, JobsGo JSC, Vietnam Windsoft Technology Company (Windsoft) and Ecommerce Easy Company (EcomEasy) will receive US$200,000-US$500,000 in funding each. The specific investment amount remains unknown. Aside from providing financial investment, the company will offer consultancy services on development orientations to these startups. Nguyen Khanh Trinh, managing director of Viet Valley Ventures, told the Saigon Times that the three startups’ operations are associated with technology. They hold potential for further growth, have a low cash burn rate and are expected to earn immediate profits. The venture capital company made a thorough analysis before deciding to back these startups, he added. Viet Valley Ventures was founded last year by senior tech executives working in Silicon Valley with an initial investment of US$3 million and seeks to… Read full this story

Viet Valley Ventures to invest in three local startups have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 13, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.