Việt Nam ready to cooperate with Canada in trade recovery

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam stands ready to cooperate with countries, including Canada, in recovering the global trade and supply chain, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Phạm Bình Minh told Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne during their phone talks on Thursday. Minh praised Canada's efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked the Canadian Government for its coordination with and support to Việt Nam in organising two flights bringing home more than 550 Vietnamese citizens. He stressed the Vietnamese Government's resolve to contain the pandemic while promoting production and business. Champagne congratulated Việt Nam on its success in coping with the pandemic, and thanked the country for its coordination in repatriating Canadians in China in January. The Canadian minister expressed his hopes for further information sharing and collaboration in pandemic combat through bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms. The two sides spoke highly of the fruitful bilateral relations across spheres, especially after Việt Nam and Canada established a comprehensive partnership in 2017 and began to realise the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). They agreed to step up the exchange of all-level delegations and maintain the…

