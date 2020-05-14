Việt Nam currently lacks pigs to breed after the impacts of African swine fever. Imports of pigs from Thailand will help restore stocks for the next few years. — Photo may3a.com HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến said this was the first shipment of 20,000 pigs to have been imported from Thailand this year. “These pigs should produce piglets at the end of this year.” Tiến said that domestic piglet prices were currently very high, from VNĐ2.8 million to more than VNĐ3 million each, however many localities had failed to meet farmers’ demands. Phạm Trần Sum, director of Việt Đức International Nutrition Company Limited, said the company faced many difficulties transporting pigs from Thailand due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shipments had to go through the borders of Thailand, Laos and Việt Nam. “In each country, we must use our own vehicles to transport the pigs, causing transportation costs to rise up to VNĐ2 million per pig,” Sum said. The price of imported pigs… Read full this story

Việt Nam imports pigs from Thailand have 300 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 14, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.