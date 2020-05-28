Tourists visit Tam Cốc – Bích Động in Ninh Bình Province in early March before Việt Nam closed its borders to foreign visitors. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam would consider opening its borders to foreign visitors – if the country they are coming from has gone 30 days without any new cases of COVID-19, experts have said. The matter was discussed at a meeting held in Hà Nội on Thursday by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Committee’s members said that even when international tourism resumes, the destinations would be limited to a certain number of islands in the country, including Phú Quốc in Kiên Giang Province, while public health measures are enforced to ensure the safety of both tourists and local residents. Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy said that in the short term, travel firms in Việt Nam should focus on stimulating domestic tourism while the border remains tightly managed. Thủy said that recently tourism enterprises have reacted positively and are readjusting their travel packages to cater more towards local tourists. Some hotels have reached 80-90 per cent capacity and others are completely full, which is a… Read full this story

Việt Nam considers opening borders to visitors from COVID-19-free countries have 274 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.