Veteran director’s documentary film on southern culture begins

A scene in the 30-part TV series, Lòng Dạ đàn Bà ( The Mind of Women), by veteran director Hồ Ngọc Xum. The film features Cửu Long Delta cultures, southern people and their lifestyle (Photo of the TFS) HCMCITY— Filming of the first scenes of a documentary by veteran director and producer Hồ Ngọc Xum of HCM City will begin next week. The film, Văn Hóa Nam Bộ (Cultures of South Việt Nam), features stories and events about Cửu Long Delta cultures, southern people and their lifestyles. The history of Gia Định-Sài Gòn over 300 years is featured, as well as temples and folk festivals of the southern region. “Văn Hóa Nam Bộ is like a book that recalls the process by which southern people in the past claimed new land,” said Xum, 65, who has 45 years of experience in the industry Xum spent four years preparing for the film. Xum was born into farmer family in Phú Tân District in An Giang Province in 1955. He graduated in philosophy from Sài Gòn Literature University. In 1977, he moved to Hà Nội to study film directing at the Theatre & Cinematography University. Xum has worked on more than 120 films, TV shows and documentaries, and many research works used at art schools… Read full this story
