Vân Đồn special economic zone must be superior: Deputy PM

Viet Nam News HÀ NỘI – The special preferential policies for Vân Đồn Special Economic Zone must make it superior to the country’s existing economic zones and on par with similar models in the region and world over. During a meeting with provincial authorities on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Trương Hòa Bình required the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh to map out and propose specific incentive policies at the earliest to develop Vân Đồn quickly into a special economic zone. Bình said the policies, which will become legal regulations, must be in accordance with international commitments and actual conditions in Việt Nam, besides ensuring consistency, stability and longevity. The policies, which need to be consistent with current laws, must be superior in terms of infrastructure, tax, credit and finance so as to attract strategic foreign investors with huge projects, cutting-edge technologies and high-quality human resources, Bình said. The judicial bodies of the special administrative-economic zone must be designed to be able to legally handle economic and commercial disputes as well as high-tech crime and intellectual property issues, he said. The deputy PM instructed the planning and investment ministry to work with Quảng Ninh Province and complete the project. To… Read full this story

