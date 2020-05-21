US steel tariffs to have slight impact

Analysts expect the operation of steel companies will not be effected significantly by the new tariff if it is put into action. – Photo baocongthuong.com.vn On March 1, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was set to slap tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium imports into the US. This announcement sent steel stocks around Asia plummeting, including Vietnamese companies. Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Viet Nam’s biggest listed steel firm, dropped by the maximum daily limit of 7 per cent on Friday. It recovered on Monday but still has lost a cumulative 8.4 per cent in the last four sessions. Hoa Sen Group (HPG) decreased by 6 per cent on Friday and Monday but regained this value in the last two trades. Nam Kim Steel (NKG) and Pomina Steel (POM) shrank 6.4 per cent and 4.1 per cent in four recent sessions, respectively. According to Viet Dragon Securities Co (VDSC), the US plan for a tariff hike on steel imports would not have a significant impact on listed steel companies. Construction steel producer Hoa Phat Group exports only around 2 per cent of its total production volume, and the portion exported to the… Read full this story

