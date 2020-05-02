US grants Việt Nam US$9.5 million to combat COVID-19

100 days of COVID-19 in Việt NamTwo men previously cleared of COVID-19 test positive againCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6am May 2COVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm April 30COVID-19 forces more children onto the streets SARS-CoV-2 virus test in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo WASHINTON — Việt Nam will receive an aid package worth US$9.5 million to cope with COVID-19, including $5 million for economic assistance funds, according to the US Department of State. The funds will be used to provide essential resources for immediate assistance to revive the private sector by minimising the financial impact caused by the pandemic on small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), address the non-financial effects that these SMEs are facing, and cooperate with the Vietnamese Government’s stakeholders to strengthen the Government’s bailout intervention. The US aid package also includes a previously announced $4.5 million medical assistance for the Vietnamese Government to prepare a laboratory system and activate a surveillance system of suspected cases. It also covers the support for experts in response to COVID-19, education, and community-based engagement to prevent the spread of the disease at entry points and public heathcare facilities. Over the past 20 years, the US has provided Việt Nam with more… Read full this story

