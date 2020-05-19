International UEFA postpones key May 27 meeting over Euro 2020 hosting issues The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,08:48 (GMT+7) UEFA postpones key May 27 meeting over Euro 2020 hosting issuesThe Saigon Times A logo is pictured outside the UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. Picture taken February 28, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS NYON (REUTERS) – UEFA has postponed an Executive Committee meeting scheduled for May 27 because of some unresolved issues regarding the venues for next year’s re-scheduled Euro 2020 tournament. In a statement, European soccer’s governing body said the meeting would now take place on June 17. The Euro 2020 championship, due to be staged in 12 cities across the continent, was postponed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down soccer in March. UEFA said the change to the meeting was caused by “the existence of some remaining open points regarding a small number of proposed venues for the rearranged UEFA EURO 2020 next year”. At the weekend UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin appeared to suggest the number of host cities might be reduced. “We’ve had conversations with nine cities and everything is set,” Ceferin said in an interview with beIN Sports. “With three cities, we have some issues. So… Read full this story
