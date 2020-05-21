U.S. symposium features life, career of President Ho Chi Minh

The event was co-organized by the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, Vietnamese representative agencies in the U.S., and the associations of Vietnamese students in New York and Boston. Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N., said President Ho Chi Minh left many invaluable legacies for later generations, with the largest one being his contribution to the struggle for national liberation. President Ho Chi Minh (R) receives U.S. intellectuals protesting the war in Vietnam. A file photo After the country regained freedom and independence in 1945, a number of Vietnamese intellectuals worldwide decided to return to Vietnam to revive the country thanks to the late President’s great influence. The second largest legacy is the President’s Thoughts in diverse areas, he said, adding that the late leader was aware of the role of other countries and respected them. According to him, he was most impressed by the President’s forecasting ability. President Ho Chi Minh attached importance to the power of great national and international unity, leading the country from success to success, he said. The ambassador also shared documents and literary works on President Ho Chi Minh with Vietnamese students and answered their… Read full this story

