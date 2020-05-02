Nation U.S. provides US$9.5 million to Vietnam in fight against Covid-19 The Saigon Times Saturday, May 2, 2020,14:37 (GMT+7) U.S. provides US$9.5 million to Vietnam in fight against Covid-19The Saigon Times Medical workers test samples for Covid-19. The U.S. will grant US$9.5 million in aid to help Vietnam combat the pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam will receive an aid package worth US$9.5 million to reduce the impact of Covid-19, including US$5 million for economic assistance funds, said the U.S. Department of State. The funds will be used to bring together resources to provide immediate support, including assistance for private sector recovery, by mitigating the financial impacts of the pandemic on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), addressing the non-financial impacts facing SMEs, and partnering with stakeholders to bolster the Government’s relief interventions. According to the Vietnam News Agency, the U.S. aid package also includes a previously announced US$4.5 million in medical assistance for the Vietnamese Government, to prepare laboratory systems and activate case-finding and event-based surveillance. The funding also covers the support for experts in responding to Covid-19, community education and engagement, infection prevention for healthcare settings, and public health screenings at points of entry. Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has… Read full this story

U.S. provides US$9.5 million to Vietnam in fight against Covid-19 have 282 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.