U.S. becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables

Vietnam’s overall fruit and vegetable imports fell 42 percent to 376.9 million USD, but imports from several countries such as New Zealand, the U.S. and the Republic of Korea increased. Photo for illustration In the same period last year the U.S. had accounted for only 10 percent of imports. Pham Thien Hoang, owner of GreenSpace Store, a fruit importer, said fruits from the U.S. are very popular among Vietnamese consumers. Apples, grapes and cherries are among the biggest imports from that country. Vietnam is also a substantial exporter of vegetables and fruits, and in the first four months earned 1.2 billion USD these products, a 12.5 percent drop. Source: VNA
