Nation Two more fresh cases of Covid-19 reported The Saigon Times Sunday, May 17, 2020,19:46 (GMT+7) Two more fresh cases of Covid-19 reportedThe Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines aircraft carrying home 345 Vietnamese from Russia lands at Van Don airport on May 13. Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening, May 17, are passengers on this flight – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Two Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Russia have been confirmed as new Covid-19 patients in Vietnam, raising the country’s total infections to 320, the Health Ministry said in a statement this evening. The two flew home on Vietnam Airlines VN0062 flight that landed at Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 13 and were quarantined on arrival. The 319th patient is a 26-year-old resident of Haiphong City. He is receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. The 320th patient is being treated at Thai Binh General Hospital. This 29-year-old man resides in the northern province of Nam Dinh. These two new patients brought the total active cases in Vietnam to 60, while 260 other cases have recovered. Since April 16, Vietnam has recorded no new cases caused by community transmission. Share with your… Read full this story

Two more fresh cases of Covid-19 reported have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.