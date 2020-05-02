The entrance to an apartment building in Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Street in HCM City’s District 1 is cordoned off. This is where a patient lives and tested positive for COVID-19 after he was previously given the all-clear. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two people previously given the all-clear from COVID-19 have tested positive again, according to HCM City’s Department of Health They are a 52-year-old man from Brazil and a 25-year-old man from the UK. Both tested positive after completing their 14-day quarantine period. They are now being treated at the Củ Chi Field Hospital. The pair first contracted coronavirus after visiting the Buddha Bar, which became a COVID-19 hotspot in HCM City with 19 people connected to the venue catching the disease. These latest relapse cases have not yet been included in the official figures released by National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. Out of the seven cases currently being treated in HCM City, six of them are people who tested positive again after previously been given the all-clear. Due to the rise in relapse cases, HCM City’s Department of Health will step up testing of patients once they have recovered. They will now be… Read full this story

Two men previously cleared of COVID-19 test positive again have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.