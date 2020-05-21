Nation Twenty-one more flights arranged to repatriate Vietnamese The Saigon Times Thursday, May 21, 2020,18:27 (GMT+7) Twenty-one more flights arranged to repatriate VietnameseThe Saigon Times Flight crew wearing protective suits pose for a photo on board an aircraft taking Vietnamese home from Italy on April 17 – PHOTO: DANGCONGSAN.VN HCMC – Vietnamese airlines will operate 21 flights from now until June 15 to take Vietnamese citizens home from coronavirus-hit countries and territories, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has announced. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will operate 14 flights, bringing Vietnamese home from Thailand, India, the Netherlands, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Finland, Sweden, Canada, the United States and Angola. Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air will operate five flights from Myanmar, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Japan, while Bamboo Airways is in charge of two flights from Singapore and Kuwait. The airlines will use the most modern wide-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 787-9, Boeing 787-10 and Airbus 350, with a capacity of up to 347 passengers for these flights. Vietnamese citizens who want to return to Vietnam should register at the Embassy of Vietnam or other representative commissions of Vietnam. Once their registrations are approved, they can buy… Read full this story

