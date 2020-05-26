Tree falls in Saigon school, kills boy

At around 6:15 a.m., a 10-meter flamboyant tree in the yard of Bach Dang Secondary School in District 3 toppled and fell on a group of 13 sixth grade students sitting under it, Nguyen Van Phuc, the school principal, said.Teachers and parents quickly pulled them out, and ambulances took them to Children’s Hospital No. 2.At around 9 a.m. one of the victims, who has not been identified by the school, succumbed to his injuries and died.More than 20 police officers cordoned off the scene of the tragedy.Anxious parents flocked to the school to find out if their children were alright, but could not reach the management.Many parts of the city, especially Districts 1, 3, 5, and 10, had received heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon.After a prolonged break since the Lunar New Year festival in late January due to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 22 million students only returned to school this month. Sixth graders came back to school two weeks ago.

