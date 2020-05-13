Infrastructure Transport Ministry proposes fee hike for BOT road projects The Saigon Times Wednesday, May 13, 2020,18:37 (GMT+7) Transport Ministry proposes fee hike for BOT road projectsThe Saigon Times Vehicles pass through the Hanoi Highway tollgate in HCMC. The Ministry of Transport has written to the Government proposing increasing the toll fees for some build-operate-transfer (BOT) road projects – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – The Ministry of Transport has written to the Government proposing increasing the toll fees for some build-operate-transfer (BOT) road projects to support the investors in these projects who have been affected by Covid-19, reporting a sharp drop in revenues. The ministry presented two solutions for fee collection. The first solution is to raise toll fees based on the BOT contracts and assign the Ministry of Transport to choose a suitable time for the hike to avoid objections by road users and minimize costs. The second solution, which the ministry proposed, is to keep the current fees unchanged and raise toll fees in 2022, in line with a roadmap previously signed in the contracts. Meanwhile, the State will have to spend some VND5.08 trillion to compensate the owners of projects which will not be subject to fee hikes. The ministry also… Read full this story

