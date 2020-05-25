Transforming factories of the future

Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos Sweden’s world-leading provider of transportation solutions, Scania, is currently testing mobile connectivity to connect devices that previously used cables or Wi-Fi connections to streamline factory operations and improve productivity. In the lab, Scania is currently testing wireless mobile connectivity with Ericsson using a dedicated 5G-ready private mobile network. The truck producer has identified potential improvements in its production, such as streamlining networks with 4G and 5G technology that can address the full range of use cases from massive to critical applications. As such, less hardware is required to cover the same factory area compared to the existing wireless networks such as Wi-Fi. Scania has also found that mobile connectivity is also reliable for factory floor applications such as sensor monitoring and communication with automated guided vehicles. By removing cables for devices like hand tools, flexible production increases and many tasks are managed via software. As a result, maintenance costs are lower since cables do not need to be relocated, and there is less wear and tear on cables that move as part of their daily function. In addition, savings on hardware costs can be made as hundreds of control boxes… Read full this story

