Nation Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday The Saigon Times Friday, May 1, 2020,12:37 (GMT+7) Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holidayThe Saigon Times The front of a coach is damaged following a collision in Ninh Thuan Province on April 30. The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The country saw 26 traffic accidents on April 30, the first day of the four-day holiday for Reunification Day and International Labor Day, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring 12 others, according to the Traffic Police Department, under the Ministry of Public Security. The number of traffic accidents rose by six cases against the figure seen on the first day of the 2019 holiday, with the death toll falling by two people and the number of injuries down by four year-on-year, the local media reported. On the same day, local road traffic police handled over 3,510 traffic violation cases, collecting fines totaling over VND4.2 billion, seizing 49 cars and 564 motorcycles and revoking 371 driving licenses. Some 179 drivers were fined for… Read full this story

Traffic accidents kill 14 on first day of holiday have 219 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 1, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.