Trade turnover of garment and textile plunges in first four months

The garment and textile sector saw slower business in the first four months According to the statistics published by the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas), the total import-export turnover of the garment and textile sector in the first four months was $17.04 billion. The yarn export turnover saw a deep decline by 12 per cent to $1.18 billion and nonwoven fabric by 22 per cent. The import turnover for fabric and raw cotton was down 11 and 8 per cent to $3.63 trillion and $345 million, respectively. The trade surplus of this industry in the first four months was $5.38 billion, signifying a decrease of 3.19 per cent on-year. The two major reasons of these bleak results come from the impact of the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic. Vitas forecast that the garment and textile industry’s future will remain bleak this year with the plunge in both import-export turnover for the whole year. Vitas issued numerous scripts for this industry. Accordingly, by the most optimistic expectations, the trade turnover of this sector will touch $35 billion, down 10 per cent on-year and the worst case scenario is $30-31 billion. Textiles is one of the industries using the highest number… Read full this story

