Trade Toyota Vietnam to recall over 32,000 cars By Le Hoang Monday, May 18, 2020,07:23 (GMT+7) Toyota Vietnam to recall over 32,000 cars By Le Hoang An Innovar car is on display at an auto show. There are 21,000 Innova cars under Toyota Vietnam’s recall campaign set to begin June 1 – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) announced on May 14 that it will recall 32,527 cars to inspect and replace fuel pumps. The recall campaign is scheduled to begin June 1. Cars subject to the recall include locally-assembled Camry, Corolla, Innova autos and imported Alphard, Fortuner, and Land Cruiser 200 models that were manufactured between October 5, 2017 and April 3, 2019. Of these, there are up to 21,000 Innova cars, among the best selling models in the local market, to be recalled. According to Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corporation, affected cars might see warning lights flashing on dashboards and the engine breaking down. The issue might also cause vehicles to stall when running at both low and high speeds, resulting in an increased risk of accidents. Owners of affected cars can take their vehicles to any Toyota dealer nationwide for a fuel pump check and replacement, which takes… Read full this story

Toyota Vietnam to recall over 32,000 cars have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.