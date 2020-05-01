Tourism sites busy on holidays after social distancing eased

HÀ NỘI — Tourist attractions around Việt Nam have begun re-opening their doors after “hibernating” during the COVID-19 outbreak and hope to fully tap into the opportunities brought by the four-day National Reunification Day and International Labour Day holiday from April 30 to May 3. The People’s Committee of the northern province of Quảng Ninh decided to allow intra-provincial and inter-provincial public transport services and tourist activities from midday on Friday to the Hạ Long Bay and at the Yên Tử relic site, the Quảng Ninh Museum, the provincial library, and the Trà Cổ – Móng Cái national tourism site. The province therefore kick-starts its tourist activities three days earlier than originally planned on May 4. According to a document the People’s Committee sent to relevant departments, sectors, and localities, from midday on Friday inter-sectoral COVID-19 prevention and control stations will take the body temperature of all visitors to the province. To ease any congestion, those with no visible symptoms do not have to submit a medical declaration. Inspections and patrols are being maintained at border areas such as Móng Cái, Hải Hà, and Bình Liêu. Businesses, hotels, restaurants, cafés, golf courses, and travel agents are allowed to resume operations,… Read full this story

