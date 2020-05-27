Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà presents the bill proposal. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Trần Hồng Hà has said amending the Law on Environment Protection is urgent to ensure the country’s sustainable development. Presenting a draft for a new law to the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday, he said the current law has not kept up with rapid changes as the environment quality has become worse and some dumps can no longer receive new waste. The COVID-19 pandemic has sounded the alarm over the need to change environmental management and control methods, he said. “It is time to build a comprehensive, inclusive and effective law on the environment,” he said. The amendments aim to make Vietnamese environmental regulations relevant to international laws, with the ultimate goals of improving environmental quality, protecting public health, balancing the eco-system and protecting biological diversification, towards sustainable development, he said. The draft law cuts more than 40 per cent of administrative procedures related to the environment and reduces waiting time for procedures to be finished by 20 to 45 days. The draft also shortens the list of projects that need to conduct environmental impact assessments. Accordingly, only projects that use large areas… Read full this story
