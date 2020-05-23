Tiki migrates to Google Cloud

With 70 percent of its system already in the cloud, Tiki plans to move the rest of its backend systems fully to Google Cloud Platform in the coming months. — Photo Courtesy of Tiki E-commerce company Tiki said it has embraced Google Cloud to become “more agile and create value-added services to strengthen its competitive edge.” Tridiv Vasavada, senior vice president of technology at Tiki, said in a company release: “We are working with Google Cloud to modernise our technology infrastructure and set the business up for the next decade of growth.” The company said it adopted Google Cloud for automatic scaling and cloud load balancing to cope with massive spikes in traffic and handle spikes in sales during peak shopping periods such as Tet. The high scalability of Google Cloud enables it to handle platform traffic that can increase by up to ten times with over 4,000 orders transacted per minute, it said. Google Cloud also provides end-to-end delivery support, enabling it to streamline processes throughout the value chain, supporting inventory allocation, driver dispatching and routing platform, it said. Tiki is also leveraging Google Cloud’s highly encrypted architecture to ensure the protection of customers’ data. Paired with Cloud Security… Read full this story

