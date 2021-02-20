BizInfo Tiger Beer uncages the street vibes as local businesses reopen Saturday, May 16, 2020,13:42 (GMT+7) Tiger Beer uncages the street vibes as local businesses reopen Tiger®, Asia’s number one international premium beer, today launched its #UncageTheStreetVibes campaign in Vietnam to support local F&B outlets to restore their businesses as social distancing measures have been eased. Tiger® will offer the first round of either Tiger® Regular or Tiger® Crystal to all consumers (18 and above) visiting participating outlets in 47 cities and provinces across the country. This offer is valid for three days at each outlet and will be rolled out until end of June 2020. Tiger® expects to give away nearly 1.5 million bottles to its consumers during this campaign. By doing so, Tiger is also helping the public support their favorite outlets as they come back to the streets. This campaign hopefully will help local F&B businesses attract consumers back to their outlets. #UncageTheStreetVibes campaign will be supported by engaging activities on social media and an inspirational TV Commercial to spread the word to Tiger consumers nationwide. The campaign in Vietnam is part of Tiger®’s global #SupportOurStreets initiative which has been rolled out to help F&B businesses in these unprecedented times. So… Read full this story

Tiger Beer uncages the street vibes as local businesses reopen have 310 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.