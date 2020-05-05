Vice Secretary of the Thua Thien-Hue Provincial Party Committee Bui Thanh Ha presented the supplies to the Vice Governor of Savannakhet Phoxay Sayasone. At the hand-over ceremony Worth nearly 300 million VND (12,870 USD), the relief package contains 50,000 medical face masks, 800 sets of protective gear, and 250 litres of antiseptic solution. Authorities from both sides took the occasion to exchange information about the situation in their respective localities and their experience in fighting COVID-19. They agreed to step up cooperation to prevent the spread of the virus in their shared border area. Source: VNA
- Thua Thien-Hue: Winners of Vietnam-Laos ties contest honored
- Thua Thien – Hue to continue human resources training for Lao locality
- Thua Thien-Hue urged to tap cultural heritage for growth
- Thua Thien Hue’s residents can drink clean water right from the taps
- Thua Thien Hue - Promising Land for Investors
- Thua Thien Hue - Towards Centrally Governed City
- Thua Thien – Hue supports human trafficking victims’ reintegration
- Thua Thien –Hue builds coastal zone management capacity
- Contest of creating logos and slogans for Thua Thien Hue`s tourism finalized
- Conference on Investment Promotion and Tourism Development in Thua Thien – Hue Province 2016
Thua Thien-Hue provides medical equipment to Laos’ Savannakhet province have 180 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 5, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.