Infrastructure Thu Thiem 2 Bridge technical opening expected by end-2020 The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,19:12 (GMT+7) Thu Thiem 2 Bridge technical opening expected by end-2020The Saigon Times Employees work on the main section of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge, which is slated for technical opening by the end of this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The technical opening of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge, which spans the Saigon River and connects HCMC’s District 1 with Thu Thiem Peninsula in District 2, are scheduled for the end of this year. The VND3.082 trillion project was funded by Dai Quang Minh Corporation under the build-transfer format. The cable-stayed bridge has six lanes and a total length of 1,465 meters, with the main section stretching 885.7 meters. It is designed to have a main support tower 113 meters high that arches toward Thu Thiem and will act as a gateway to the Thu Thiem new urban area. According to the investor, the construction of the bridge’s main section is being expedited. Also, the asphalt concrete paving for the access roads at both ends of the bridge has been completed. Last month, the HCMC Transport Department announced adjustments to regulate traffic flow on Ton Duc Thang Street… Read full this story

